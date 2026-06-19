No threat around Awami League’s founding anniversary, but police remain alert: DMP

Police said that acting on intelligence information, officers from Jatrabari Police Station arrested Auto Sajal at 9:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Nazrul Islam said that during interrogation, Sajal disclosed that a large cache of weapons and narcotics was being kept at a rented apartment in the Swamibagh area. Police subsequently raided the residence and arrested three more associates.

The operation led to the recovery of two pistols, four magazines, 77 rounds of live ammunition, 59 grams of heroin, 27 grams of heroin-processing materials, Tk 22,960 believed to be proceeds from drug sales, and four mobile phones allegedly used in criminal activities.

The four arrested individuals are Sajal alias Auto Sajal (31), Md. Bappi (28), Md. Hanif (40), and Shamsun Nahar (45).

Two separate cases have been filed against them under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act. Police said that a total of five firearms have so far been recovered in connection with the attack on narcotics control officials.

Asked whether the recovered weapons were among firearms looted from police during last year’s unrest, the additional commissioner said, “We have not yet been able to confirm whether the recovered weapons are among those looted from police. They will be sent to our arms division, where records will be checked to determine from which police station or area they may have gone missing.”