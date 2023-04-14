Awami League's contender - JaPa or others?

Speaking to certain leaders of Jatiya Party, it was learnt that while it is certain that JaPa will take part in the city corporation elections, it has not been finalised as yet as to whether they will take part in the polls to all five of these cities. The party hasn't even completed the candidate nomination process. The leaders of the party say that for several reasons, the top JaPa leaders are not very eager about this election taking place just before the national election. However, they are joining just for the sake of showing their participation. The concerned leaders say that the party does not have leaders able of winning the post of mayor, not do they have the confidence that a fair election will be held.

JaPa sources say, other than in Khulna, their candidature in the four other city corporations are more or less certain. In Gazipur, the JaPa candidate is MM Niaz Uddin. He is the party's Gazipur city committee president. The other likely candidates are Sylhet city JaPa convener Nazrul Islam in Sylhet, city JaPa member secretary Iqbal Hossain in Barishal and city JaPa convener Saiful Islam in Rajshahi.

JaPa chairman GM Quader, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that they would take part in the polls. They will shortly begin the process of selecting possible candidates for the four cities.