AL to take action against its leader for threatening to beat Peter Haas

An action will be taken against Chambal union Awami League convener in Banshkhali, Chattogram and the union parishad’s chairman Mujibul Haque Chowdhury on charges of breaching party discipline.
Mujibul Haque Chowdhury threatened to beat up US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter D Haas.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the governing Awami League’s Central Working Committee at Ganabhaban, the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka, on Thursday.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, party General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that Mujibul Haque Chowdhury’s speech went “beyond courtesy”.
“We have learned about the indecent statement regarding the US ambassador you’ve given, it goes beyond courtesy and it is being publicised in the media. We’ll take action against Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, chairman of Chambal union in Banshkhali in Chattogram, for breaching discipline. Such behaviour that goes beyond courtesy is unwarranted,” said Obaidul Quader.
Speaking about Peter Haas, the AL leader further said, “There cannot be any speech that goes beyond courtesy against a respected person, whether he is a diplomat or not. On behalf of the party chief, leaders and activists of all levels have been directed to refrain from saying anything like that in the future.”
Sources from the meeting said a member of the AL working committee tried to discuss the activities of the US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas. At that time, party president Sheikh Hasina said party leaders need not talk about the diplomats. The foreign ministry is looking into this.
If there is any necessity, they will talk to the diplomats and present the country’s position, she added.