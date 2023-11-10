AL to take action against its leader for threatening to beat Peter Haas

Speaking about Peter Haas, the AL leader further said, “There cannot be any speech that goes beyond courtesy against a respected person, whether he is a diplomat or not. On behalf of the party chief, leaders and activists of all levels have been directed to refrain from saying anything like that in the future.”

Sources from the meeting said a member of the AL working committee tried to discuss the activities of the US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas. At that time, party president Sheikh Hasina said party leaders need not talk about the diplomats. The foreign ministry is looking into this.

If there is any necessity, they will talk to the diplomats and present the country’s position, she added.