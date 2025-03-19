Unchecked extremism may bring back fascism, warns Tarique
The acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, has urged the interim government to contain extremism as well as the religious extremists in order to uphold the country’s non-communal democratic character.
“If there is a failure to control the evil activities of religious extremists as well as extremism, the extremist groups and the defeated fascist forces will once again bury the democracy in the country. On the other hand, Bangladesh may face an image crisis in the democratic world,” he warned.
The BNP leader was virtually addressing an iftar programme at the Ladies Club in the capital’s Eskaton area on Wednesday. His party hosted the programme in honour of different political parties and dignitaries.
Tarique Rahman laid emphasis on strengthening the democratic system in the country by holding the mass murderer and fugitive mafia gang on trial at any cost.
At the same time, he reminded the interim government that any attempt to delay the national election would serve a wrong message to the people, and expressed that his party, along with other democratic parties, have been vocal for the election.
“Some advisers of the interim government, and even several political parties have recently been heard talking in a slightly different tone regarding the national election. If there is an attempt to kill time unnecessarily without showing respect to public expectations, it will send a wrong message to the public,” he noted.
The BNP leader expressed concern over the recent rise in women and child abuse and rape. “Half of the country's population is women, and it is impossible to move the country forward while leaving women insecure.”
He underscored the need to see whether the issue of women's safety is being overlooked when the government, administration and law enforcement agencies are more focused on facilitating a new political settlement.
He further noted that the fascist rule of one and a half decades not only affected education, politics and the economy; but also destroyed the religious, social, and cultural values.
“If religious and social harmony and values within the state and society are destroyed, the social system collapses and turns inhuman. A fragile state and social system becomes a fertile ground for the development of extremism,” he added.