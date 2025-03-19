Unchecked extremism may bring back fascism, warns Tarique

The acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, has urged the interim government to contain extremism as well as the religious extremists in order to uphold the country’s non-communal democratic character.

“If there is a failure to control the evil activities of religious extremists as well as extremism, the extremist groups and the defeated fascist forces will once again bury the democracy in the country. On the other hand, Bangladesh may face an image crisis in the democratic world,” he warned.