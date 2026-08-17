Clashes break out between Chhatra Shibir and Chhatra Dal over confining and rescuing DU provost

Several students were injured in clashes between leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) at Dhaka University’s Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall early Monday, following an attempt to bring the hall’s provost out of his office, where he had been confined over allegations of torturing a student.

The incident took place around 2:45 am, witnesses said.

Professor Elias Al-Mamun, provost of the hall, was confined to his office on Sunday afternoon after allegations emerged that he had detained and tortured a student in his office for about one and a half hours over a Facebook post.