Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru granted bail in CJ residence vandalism case
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, its standing committee member, have been granted bail in the case filed over vandalism at the chief justice’s residence in Dhaka.
Faisal Atiq Bin Kader, acting judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge’s Court, granted their bail on Wednesday, said Tapas Kumar Paul, additional public prosecutor of the court.
The BNP secretary general has earlier secured bail in all other cases, and there is no bar to release him now, said his lawyers, adding that the bail petition was filed on their behalf at the court on 6 February.
A total of 11 cases were filed against Mirza Fakhrul Islam regarding the clash and violence on 28 October and afterwards, while Amir Khasru was accused in 10 cases. With the latest development, they are now on bail in all the cases.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam has been languishing in jail for around three and a half months since his arrest on 29 October. Later, the police arrested Amir Khasru Mahmud on 2 November.