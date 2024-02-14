Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khasru granted bail in CJ residence vandalism case

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, its standing committee member, have been granted bail in the case filed over vandalism at the chief justice’s residence in Dhaka.

Faisal Atiq Bin Kader, acting judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge’s Court, granted their bail on Wednesday, said Tapas Kumar Paul, additional public prosecutor of the court.