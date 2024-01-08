Govt will have no acceptability as election was controlled: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader said the 7th January election was not a 'genuine' election as it was a controlled one as per the wish of the government.

None will believe this government, and the acceptability, the government had, won't remain, he added.

GM Quader made this comment while talking to this correspondent on Monday.

The JaPa chief refrained from making any comment about the election on voting day, Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon the JaPa leader said, “We always had an apprehension that we would be sacrificed by bringing us to the election. Through this sacrifice a one-party rule will be established. Whether this apprehension will come true or not, will be known by the afternoon .”