Govt will have no acceptability as election was controlled: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader said the 7th January election was not a 'genuine' election as it was a controlled one as per the wish of the government.
None will believe this government, and the acceptability, the government had, won't remain, he added.
GM Quader made this comment while talking to this correspondent on Monday.
The JaPa chief refrained from making any comment about the election on voting day, Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon the JaPa leader said, “We always had an apprehension that we would be sacrificed by bringing us to the election. Through this sacrifice a one-party rule will be established. Whether this apprehension will come true or not, will be known by the afternoon .”
Speaking with journalists on Monday morning, GM Quader said he will take the next step after consultation with party leaders upon his return to Dhaka within two-three days.
He said the election was held in a free and fair manner in some places and rigged in other places as per the will of the government. Who will pass was determined in some constituencies.
That means the election was controlled like the past ones.
“We thought, as the government assured us, the election would not be like the previous ones. Polling centres would not be occupied, and the administration would remain neutral. But that did not happen,” GM Quader said.
The JaPa got 11 seats in the election held yesterday. The party has 23 MPs in the current parliament.