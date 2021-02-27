Reaction on Facebook: Many fear to write truth for DSA

Many people have written on their Facebook pages protesting against the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who was kept behind the bars in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

A number of people alleged that the death of the writer is a murder while some others talked about the dark side of Digital Security Act under which the writer was confined in the jail for his writing. They demanded annulment of the law. Many people fear to write the truth because of this act, they said.

On his Facebook page, writer and blogger Maruf Rasul has written the evil-policy the government has adopted to muzzle the people through Digital Security Act, reveals the nature of current administration in Bangladesh. In a sense writer Mushtaq Ahmed has been killed by keeping him in jail without trial for days and torture.

One of the organisers of Ganajagaran Mancha, a youth platform, FM Shahin has written person dies in jail for writing in this country; sometimes beheaded and the brains scatter on road.