BNP holds mourning procession with black flag: Quader

He was addressing a “peace rally” organised by Dhaka south city Awami League in front of the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the afternoon.

The AL leaders said they have been holding the rally protesting at the attempts to create “terrorism and chaos”.

Slamming the movement of opposition parties, Obaidul Quader said, “BNP leaders’ voice is getting thinner now. Their voice has become muted. Gradually the size of their gathering is shrinking. Their movement has got stuck in low tide,” he said.

“They said Khaleda Zia would seize power in December (last year), and would run the country, Tarique Zia would return to the country. Where has gone that cocky attitude? Their movement has dashed when they were forced to hold a meeting at Golapbagh ground (last year). Since then they could not attract much attention towards their movement,” remarked Quader.

Mentioning that the throne of power is far away, Obaidul Quader said, “BNP has been daydreaming of mass uprise. Why a person whom 70 per cent people in the country love and want to cast their vote for would resign? Why would Sheikh Hasina resign?”