BNP holds mourning procession with black flag: Quader

Governing Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday termed the black flag procession of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party as a mourning procession.
“Why is the BNP holding black flag procession? Which of their leader has died? Their movement has collapsed. Now their leaders have been holding mourning procession unknowingly. The flag of movement is red and green. They do not have any love for country’s independene and sovereignty. How a procession could be a mass procession where people have not joined?” said the AL general secretary.
He was addressing a “peace rally” organised by Dhaka south city Awami League in front of the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the afternoon.
The AL leaders said they have been holding the rally protesting at the attempts to create “terrorism and chaos”.
Slamming the movement of opposition parties, Obaidul Quader said, “BNP leaders’ voice is getting thinner now. Their voice has become muted. Gradually the size of their gathering is shrinking. Their movement has got stuck in low tide,” he said.
“They said Khaleda Zia would seize power in December (last year), and would run the country, Tarique Zia would return to the country. Where has gone that cocky attitude? Their movement has dashed when they were forced to hold a meeting at Golapbagh ground (last year). Since then they could not attract much attention towards their movement,” remarked Quader.
Mentioning that the throne of power is far away, Obaidul Quader said, “BNP has been daydreaming of mass uprise. Why a person whom 70 per cent people in the country love and want to cast their vote for would resign? Why would Sheikh Hasina resign?”
Alleging that the BNP is spreading panic centring sanctions, the AL general secretary said, “BNP blocked road, took position at the entrances. It is they who should be brought under US visa sanctions. Why is the sanction not being announced against BNP? We want to ask this question.”
Criticising the countries that provided shelter to the killers of Bangabandhu, Obaidul Quader said, “Today, the large countries where the killers move around in the open are not sending back to us the accused of the murder of the father of our nation. Which country’s democracy is this?”
Saying that the Rohingya have turned into a big burden, the road transport and bridges minister said, “The UN would provide earlier US $12, now they give only $8. How would things run? No one provides assistance, only speaks beautifully. They shade crocodile’s tears for the Rohingyas. Life in the world’s largest sea beach in Cox’s Bazar is precarious now. Tourism is being destroyed. They speak beautifully, commend the prime minister but no one comes forward with assistances.”
Dhaka south city Awami League president Abu Ahmed Mannafi presided over the programme that was moderated by Dhaka south city Awami League general secretary Md Humayun Kabir.
Besides, AL presidium member Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretary Mahbub ul Alam Hanif, organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, among other, addressed the function.