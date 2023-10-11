Police detain BNP leader Annie 'breaking door' of his house

BNP media cell chief Zahir Uddin Swapon told Prothom Alo that police went to the house of Shahid Uddin Chowdhury at around 1:30 am and detained him breaking the door of his house.

After that, he was taken to the Dhanmondi police station.

Zahir Uddin Swapon further said knowing about the detention, Mahbub Uddin Khokon and he went to the police station and stayed there whole night. They talked to detained Shahid Uddin Chowdhury too, he added.

* More to follow ...