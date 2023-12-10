Zunaid Ahmed: From nearly nothing to millionaire

State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed and his wife has seen a significant rise in their wealth since Zunaid Ahmed became a member of parliament in 2009, review of the affidavits submitted to the election commission shows.

The amount of movable assets (gold and cash) owned by Zunaid Ahmed increased to about Tk 36.4 million now from a little of over Tk 200,000 in 2008, while the amount of movable assets owned by her wife rose to Tk 26.3 million now from Tk 165,000. Currently, she also owns 30 bhori of gold and several electronic appliances.