Zunaid Ahmed: From nearly nothing to millionaire

State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed and his wife has seen a significant rise in their wealth since Zunaid Ahmed became a member of parliament in 2009, review of the affidavits submitted to the election commission shows.
The amount of movable assets (gold and cash) owned by Zunaid Ahmed increased to about Tk 36.4 million now from a little of over Tk 200,000 in 2008, while the amount of movable assets owned by her wife rose to Tk 26.3 million now from Tk 165,000. Currently, she also owns 30 bhori of gold and several electronic appliances.
Zunaid Ahmed was first elected a lawmaker from Natore-3 (Singra) constituency during the 2008 national election, and he was the youngest member of parliament. He became the state minister for information and communication technology after becoming the law maker in 2024.
Zunaid Ahmed has been a member of parliament from Awami League since the 2008 national election. Awami League also nominated him to contest the 12th parliamentary election from Natore-3 (Singra) constituency.
An analysis of the affidavits he submitted to the election commission (EC) before the 11th parliamentary election and the 12th parliamentary election showed the wealth and income of both Zunaid Ahmed and his wife saw multifold rise and become millionaire.
Zunaid Ahmed mentioned in affidavits that his education qualification is post-graduate and he is a lawyer by profession. He faced three lawsuits, but he was acquitted from two cases while another one remains.
Zunaid Ahmed earned Tk 118,000 from rent, his legal profession and agriculture in 2008. This time he showed his income is a little over Tk 3.2 million as he received about Tk 2.1 million in honorarium as an MP, earned Tk 776,000 from profits of bank deposits/saving certificates and Tk 202,000 from talk shows.
The annual income of his wife is now about 1.9 million, which was Tk 84,000 in 2008. His wife earns from agriculture, rents and investment on saving certificates.
According to affidavits, Zunaid Ahmed has Tk 11.7 million in cash, USD 10,000 and about Tk 666,000 in bank deposits. He also has saving certificates of Tk 3 million and fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of about Tk 9.5 million. The state minister is also owner of a shotgun and a pistol.
The state minister also showed about Tk 4.6 million in cash, Tk 5.4 million in banks, saving certificates of Tk 4.5 million and FDR of about Tk 11.8 million in his wife’s name.
Zunaid Ahmed’s immoveable assets also increased. He owned a bigha of arable land, 18 decimal of non-arable land and an apartment in 2008. Currently, he owns 243 a bigha of arable land, a half decimal of non-arable land, and he invested Tk 2 million on his wife’s house.
Zunaid Ahmed mentioned in the affidavits that he inherited a storied-house and got a 10-katha plot of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) in Purbachal. He has a debt of Tk 533,000, which he took this loan to buy a car.
His wife own arable land in 2008 and 15 decimal of non-arable land. Currently, she owns 900 decimal of arable land, about 137 decimal of non-arable land, two shops in the capital’s Shewrapara and a 1,720-sqft apartment in Dhaka. He also invested Tk 5 million in her husband's house.