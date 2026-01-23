80 candidates from minority communities

BNP has nominated six candidates from minority communities this time. Among them are two senior leaders of the party: Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy (Dhaka-3) and Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury (Magura-2).

The other four minority candidates nominated by the BNP are Kapil Krishna Mondal (Bagerhat-1), Somnath De (Bagerhat-4), Dipen Dewan (Rangamati), and Saching Prue (Bandarban).

For the first time in a national parliamentary election, Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated a candidate from a minority community. Krishna Nandi is contesting from Khulna-1, which comprises the Hindu-majority upazilas of Dakop and Batiaghata. He is from Chuknagar in Dumuria upazila, Khulna, and serves as the president of the Hindu Committee of Dumuria upazila Jamaat.

A total of eight minority candidates are contesting in Khulna-1. Among them, six political parties, including Jamaat, Jatiya Party, and CPB, have nominated candidates from minority communities. In addition, two independent candidates from minority communities are also contesting in Khulna-1.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has nominated one minority candidate. Preetam Das is contesting from Moulvibazar-4 as the NCP’s "supervisor" for the Sylhet region.