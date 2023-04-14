TIB asks if the rules aim at saving ‘robbers' in polling booths

In a written statement, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman on Thursday said the election commission at different times has termed media as “eyes and ears” of fair polls. (But) it has been proved from the recently issued guidelines that the institution made such tall remarks only to make it popular and acceptable (to people). Basically, it has “shackled” the activities of the journalists.

The EC published the guidelines on Wednesday. It said the newspersons and other media persons cannot use motorcycles on the day of voting. Journalist cannot telecast live from the polling booths or from the time of vote counting. Facebook live also will be banned.

The guidelines will be applicable in the parliamentary, city corporation, zilla parishad, upazila parishad, pourashava, and union parishad elections, and in any by-election.