‘Crime scene’ tape at BNP headquarters even after 2 days of clash

A section of the road in front of the headquarters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was cordoned off with the ‘crime scene’ tape on Monday, two days after the clashes centering the party’s mass rally to press home its one-point demand of resignation of the government before the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Armed police members were seen standing guard at the “crime scene” in the afternoon while a large number of police members were seen on duty in the adjacent areas.