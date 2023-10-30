‘Crime scene’ tape at BNP headquarters even after 2 days of clash

A section of the road in front of the headquarters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was cordoned off with the ‘crime scene’ tape on Monday, two days after the clashes centering the party’s mass rally to press home its one-point demand of resignation of the government before the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Armed police members were seen standing guard at the “crime scene” in the afternoon while a large number of police members were seen on duty in the adjacent areas.
The law enforcement was seen not allowing any person to enter the de facto opposition party’s headquarters, which was under lock and key.
No leaders and activists of the party, however, were seen in the area.
A team of police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) collected evidence from the “crime scene” on Sunday, said a source from the police department. No such evidence was collected on Monday.
A police official told Prothom Alo that CID collected evidence from the area after announcing it as a “crime scene”. There is nothing more to collect or preserve there.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Motijheel zone assistant commissioner Golam Ruhani told Prothom Alo that police are on alert in the Naya Paltan and adjacent so that none can commit anything unwarranted. Evidence is being collected from the entire area as the clashes took place at different spots in the area including in front of the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters on Saturday.
There could be important evidence in front of the BNP’s headquarters. That is why the area is still cordoned off with “crime scene” tape, he insisted.