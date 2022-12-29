Voting in five municipalities, 66 UPs underway

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being used in the municipality elections.
The voting began at 8:00 am and will continue till 4:30 pm.
No untoward incident was reported in the beginning hours of the day.
In Panchagarh, voting in the Boda municipality election started in nine polling centres.
Some 14,512 people including 7,461 women will vote in the election at Boda, said returning officer Md. Alamgir.
Nine executive magistrates, one judicial magistrate, one platoon of Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, police and Ansar members will perform their duties at the nine polling stations, he said.
The election commission said voting in 66 union parishads across the country was also undergoing from Thursday morning.