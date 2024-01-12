Jatiya Party’s Firoz Rashid relieved of party post

Jatiya Party has relieved its co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid and presidium member Sunil Shuvo Roy of party posts.
The development was made public through a press release, sent by the Jatiya Party headquarters to the media on Friday afternoon.
The release said Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader took this decision, which has already been in effect, by the power bestowed upon him by the party constitution.
Nothing, however, was mentioned on why this decision was taken.
When asked, Kazi Firoz Rashid told Prothom Alo, “Those who took the decision know better why such a decision has been made. They have done what they thought was better. I have nothing to say.”
Kazi Firoz Rashid was the candidate of Jatiya Party from the Dhaka-6 constituency in the 12th parliamentary election, but he stayed away after Awami League did not relinquish this seat for Jatiya Party.
In the meantime, a section of party leaders and activists demonstrated in front of the party office on Wednesday demanding resignation of chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to them.
Asked on the protest, Kazi Firoz Rashid said, “I did not contest the polls, but they staged demonstration and have spoken of their mind.”
“They came to me and informed me about their situations. I asked them to tell the party leadership about the problems they have faced during election, and they did so.”