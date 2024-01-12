Jatiya Party’s Firoz Rashid relieved of party post

Jatiya Party has relieved its co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid and presidium member Sunil Shuvo Roy of party posts.

The development was made public through a press release, sent by the Jatiya Party headquarters to the media on Friday afternoon.

The release said Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader took this decision, which has already been in effect, by the power bestowed upon him by the party constitution.

Nothing, however, was mentioned on why this decision was taken.