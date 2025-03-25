Conspiracy against country starts again: Mirza Fakhrul
Conspiracy has started again artfully against the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Monday.
He further said that conspiracy is being hatched again over independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh, and attempts are underway to make the army controversial.
This conspiracy is underway to destabilise Bangladesh and bring the country to danger once again, Mirza Fakhrul remarked.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing an iftar party organised by BNP media cell at Dhaka Ladies Club on Monday.
He said attempts are on to make the organisations, especially the army, that play an important role for Bangladesh controversial through fresh schemes and conspiracy. There can be no good intention behind it.
“A heinous attempt is underway so that we can be unprotected again like our independence and sovereignty was in danger during the past fascist regime. Attempts are on to create controversy over the army that has always stood by the nation during the crisis,” he said.
Journalists brought forth accurate information to the nation during difficult times in the past, Mirza Fakhkrul said adding, “We expect journalists will reveal the correct information again like the past times.”
Mentioning that many propaganda campaigns are underway against the BNP, Mirza Fakhrul said, “You (journalists) worked for us in the past and will also reveal the truth of these propaganda campaigns against the BNP in the coming days.”