JUCSU election: Student orgs unable to field candidates for all posts

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JACSU) election is scheduled to take place on 11 September. On the same day, elections will also be held for the Hall Unions in the university’s 21 residential halls.

However, due to shortages of human resources and candidates, as well as students' disinterest in hall politics, no organisation could field candidates for all positions in the ormitories.

Many individuals are contesting as independents, with student organisations attempting to bring them into their fold. Nevertheless, the response has been less than expected.

Consequently, despite this election being held after a long gap of 33 years, the anticipated enthusiasm among students has not been observed.