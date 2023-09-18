EC to observe voting environment before announcing schedule: CEC

Habibul Awal said, for example, you think the deputy commissioners form an association tomorrow, and all of them come to Dhaka to say that they would bring a certain political party in power this time. The election will be held after six more months. But would the EC maintain silence on the emerging situation? They will have to be given a directive that they cannot act in that way.

The CEC further stated that deputy commissioner is an important post. In many cases they act as returning officers, and oversee law and order situations as magistrates during the election. That’s why the EC would never want any DC acts in a partisan way. The EC would never want anything like that, he insisted.

Responding to another question on any repetition of steps like withdrawing Jamalpur DC, Habibul Awal said they surely would take such steps if they find it necessary.

The EC in its roadmap mentioned a few challenges including ensuring a level playing field and controlling the administration.