Darkness ahead if no step for coexistence is taken: Moyeen Khan

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan on Friday said those who are in power must take an initiative for a peaceful coexistence, shunning the path of politics of violence. Otherwise darkness will befall in Bangladesh.
He was speaking as a chief guest at a discussion on Victory Day and aspirations for a democratic Bangladesh and contemporary context at the national press club.
Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) organised the discussion.
The senior BNP leader said why this government should need an election especially when they have been sharing seats among the alliance political parties.
“When any government pretends to be democratic, that becomes even more dangerous than any dictatorial government,” he remarked.
The incumbent government has presented a pseudo-democracy in front of the people, Moyeen Khan stated at the discussion.