NCP will not accept rehabilitation of Awami League: Akhtar Hossain

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said they will never accept the rehabilitation of the Awami League, accusing the ousted party of committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Bangladesh.

"If anyone from the Awami League dares to join any programme of NCP in any way, we will resist and hand them over to the law. We believe that those who established fascism in Bangladesh have no moral right to do politics in the country," he said.

Akhtar said this while talking to local journalists after attending a discussion held with NCP organizers at the Rangpur Chamber Building Auditorium on Friday night.

In response to a question, he said, "In the current situation in Bangladesh, it is crucial to bring to justice those who committed genocide during the 2024 mass uprising."

"This trial should not only focus on individuals, but also address the crimes against humanity that the Awami League, as a party, has inflicted on Bangladesh," he added.