Politics

Nur’s Gano Adhikar Parishad boycotts Ganatantra Mancha rally

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Recently floated political alliance Ganatantra Mancha is holding its third rally as part of the simultaneous movement in front of the National Press Club on Monday. But Gano Adhikar Parishad, one of the components of the alliance, has refrained from joining the event.

Two top leaders of the Mancha, ASM Abdur Rob and Mahmudur Rahman Manna, did not also join the rally due to illness.

Ganatantra Mancha is holding the rally to press home their 10-point demand and protest the power tariff hike. But the programme is being held without the participation of any leaders or activists of Gano Adhikar Mancha.

Leaders of the Gano Adhikar Parishad said they are still with the alliance but decided not to join today’s event.

Gano Adhikar Parishad’s joint convener and office coordinator Shakil Uzzaman told Prothom Alo that Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Haque Nur was supposed to join the mass sit-in programme organised by the alliance on 11 January upon his return from abroad. The plan was communicated to other leaders of the alliance, but they finished the sit-in programme hurriedly and Nur could not join it. In protest, the Gano Adhikar Parishad boycotted today’s event.

BNP and Ganatantra Mancha started a simultaneous movement against the government in December. Two other political alliances, one of 12 parties and another of 11 parties, are also taking part in the BNP-led movement.

The opposition coalition’s simultaneous movement started on 30 December through a mass procession in Dhaka. Later on 11 January the opposition coalitions hold mass sit-in programmes.

