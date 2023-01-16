Nur’s Gano Adhikar Parishad boycotts Ganatantra Mancha rally

Leaders of the Gano Adhikar Parishad said they are still with the alliance but decided not to join today’s event.
Gano Adhikar Parishad’s joint convener and office coordinator Shakil Uzzaman told Prothom Alo that Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Haque Nur was supposed to join the mass sit-in programme organised by the alliance on 11 January upon his return from abroad. The plan was communicated to other leaders of the alliance, but they finished the sit-in programme hurriedly and Nur could not join it. In protest, the Gano Adhikar Parishad boycotted today’s event.
BNP and Ganatantra Mancha started a simultaneous movement against the government in December. Two other political alliances, one of 12 parties and another of 11 parties, are also taking part in the BNP-led movement.
The opposition coalition’s simultaneous movement started on 30 December through a mass procession in Dhaka. Later on 11 January the opposition coalitions hold mass sit-in programmes.