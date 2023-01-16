Nur’s Gano Adhikar Parishad boycotts Ganatantra Mancha rally

Recently floated political alliance Ganatantra Mancha is holding its third rally as part of the simultaneous movement in front of the National Press Club on Monday. But Gano Adhikar Parishad, one of the components of the alliance, has refrained from joining the event.

Two top leaders of the Mancha, ASM Abdur Rob and Mahmudur Rahman Manna, did not also join the rally due to illness.

Ganatantra Mancha is holding the rally to press home their 10-point demand and protest the power tariff hike. But the programme is being held without the participation of any leaders or activists of Gano Adhikar Mancha.