10 buses torched across the country in 12 hrs  

Miscreants set fire to at least 10 buses in a span of 12 hours in various parts of the country, including the capital, according to the media cell of the fire service.
In addition to this, there was an incident of setting an Awami League party office on fire.
The fire service reports that they received information about 12 arson incidents in different parts of the country from 7:00 pm on Saturday to 6:30 am on Sunday.
The second phase of the 48-hour road, rail, and waterway blockade initiated by opposition parties, including the BNP, began at 6:00 am today, Sunday. This programme is scheduled to end on Tuesday at 6:00 am.
According to information provided by Prothom Alo's staff correspondents and correspondents, at least 30 vehicles were set on fire in different parts of the country during the first phase of the three-day blockade enforced by the BNP.
The media cell of the fire service reports a bus named 'Mirpur Link' was set on fire in front of Gauchhia Market in the Newmarket area of the capital at 7:30 pm on Saturday.
At 7:35 pm, a bus belonging to Green University had been set on fire at Elephant Road in the capital.
At 7:55 pm, miscreants set fire to a bus named 'Raida Paribahan' at the Janapath intersection in Sayedabad of the capital.
At 8:00 pm, a bus named 'Manzil Paribahan' was set on fire in Gulistan, the capital.
Miscreants set fire to a bus named 'Anabil' at the signboard area of Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, at 11:42 pm.
A bus named 'Jamuna Express' was set on fire at the new bus stand area of Charfashan in Bhola at 12:15 am.
At 2:55 am, there was information about setting fire to the Badalpur Awami League office in Shahjadpur, Sirajganj.
Three buses torched in city
At 3:52 am, an abandoned car tire was set on fire at the intersection of Tinrasta in Pirganj, Thakurgaon.
Miscreants set fire to a bus in the Saddam Market area of Matuail in Demra, the capital, at 4:00 am.
Around the same time, a bus named 'Turag' was set on fire in the Jurain area of Shyampur in the capital.
Miscreants set fire to a bus at Mirpur 6 in the capital at 5:17 am.
At 6:24 in the morning, the fire service received information that a bus was set on fire in Bhogra, Gazipur.