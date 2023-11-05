10 buses torched across the country in 12 hrs  

Miscreants set fire to at least 10 buses in a span of 12 hours in various parts of the country, including the capital, according to the media cell of the fire service.

In addition to this, there was an incident of setting an Awami League party office on fire.

The fire service reports that they received information about 12 arson incidents in different parts of the country from 7:00 pm on Saturday to 6:30 am on Sunday.

The second phase of the 48-hour road, rail, and waterway blockade initiated by opposition parties, including the BNP, began at 6:00 am today, Sunday. This programme is scheduled to end on Tuesday at 6:00 am.