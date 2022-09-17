AL men attack BNP programme in Banani

At around 6:30pm, AL leaders were seen chanting slogans in front of the UAE Moitree Complex. AL’s Dhaka north unit vice president MA Kader Khan, Banani thana AL’s former vice president Jasim Uddin, former secretary Mir Mosharraf Hossain, Swechhasebak League’s joint secretary general Amzad Hossain, Banani thana AL’s former president Md Masud were present in the area.
BNP leaders-activists formed a line holding candles in on side of Kamal Ataturk Avenue near Banani Kachabazar. AL leaders gathered opposite side of the road were chanting different slogans
Another procession of AL led by Banani thana’s former president and local ward councillor Mafizur Rahman took a position at Kamal Ataturk Avenue near Banani Kachabazar.
Two BNP leaders were killed in police firing in Bhola in August and the party announced different programmes throughout the country from 22 August. Later on 1 September, a Jubo Dal leader was killed in police firings in Narayanganj. Protesting the deaths and price hike of essential commodities, BNP declared to hold rallies in 16 spots in the city till 27 September.
The party could so far organise three programmes without any hindrance while three other rallies were either attacked or obstructed.
A reliable source of ruling AL said BNP can hold programmes in and around its central office in Narayanganj and Press Club areas without any intervention. They would be barred if they want to hold programmes outside these areas.