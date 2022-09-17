AL men take position in Banani before BNP’s programme

Awami League leaders and activists have gathered at the Banani area where BNP is scheduled to hold a candlelit procession.

BNP announced to hold the programme from Kakali area of Banani to Gulshan-2 intersection protesting price hike of fuel and other essential commodities and death of three leaders-activists in police firing in Bhola and Narayanganj. BNP was scheduled to hold the programme from 7:00pm to 8:00pm but the AL leaders and activists started to gather on the road from 6 in the evening.