PM Hasina vows to make Awami League stronger, more organised

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the leaders and activists of the party to make it stronger and more organised ahead of the upcoming national polls to remain in power in order to continue the development of the country.

"Awami League is my only strength. Without organisational strength, it is not possible to achieve anything great. Therefore, the party has to be well-organised at the grassroots," she said.

The Awami League president also instructed the party leaders to pay special attention to the leaders-activists who were beside the party during the bad times so that they are not neglected.

PM Hasina made this remark while addressing a meeting of Dhaka North City Awami League (AL) at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina, in the meeting, urged the party leaders and activists to remain united while working to bring the party in power again for the sake of the country.