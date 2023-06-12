PM Hasina vows to make Awami League stronger, more organised

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the leaders and activists of the party to make it stronger and more organised ahead of the upcoming national polls to remain in power in order to continue the development of the country.
"Awami League is my only strength. Without organisational strength, it is not possible to achieve anything great. Therefore, the party has to be well-organised at the grassroots," she said.
The Awami League president also instructed the party leaders to pay special attention to the leaders-activists who were beside the party during the bad times so that they are not neglected.
PM Hasina made this remark while addressing a meeting of Dhaka North City Awami League (AL) at her official residence Ganabhaban.
Sheikh Hasina, in the meeting, urged the party leaders and activists to remain united while working to bring the party in power again for the sake of the country.
"If any party other than AL comes to power, the country and its development will go in vain," she said.
To this end, everyone should be vigilant so the anti-state, killer, fanatic groups and anti-liberation war forces can't come to power, she added.
Sheikh Hasina further said, "We've proved that the country develops only in times when the Awami League is in power. Awami League improves people’s living standards. The country at the moment is progressing forward as we (AL) are in power.”
“All the developments, which have been made after 2009, were possible if the Awami League has been in power consistently. And we've come to power by winning people's hearts," she added.
Sheikh Hasina mentioned that AL didn't avenge the torture that her party leaders and activists had to went through from 1975 to 2008.
"We are responding to injustice through development," she said, adding, “The government has carried out planned development in every district to reduce the number of poor to a negligible level. All the progress we've made in the last fourteen and a half years will go in vain if the continuity of the government is not maintained,"
The AL President directed the party leaders and workers to publicise the developments made by their government.
"At the same time, it has to be highlighted before the people why the Awami League should come to power again. The party must earn people’s trust.”
PM Hasina said, “Already many have started conspiring against the country. Many vested quarters don't want Bangladesh to move forward.”
Referring to the international conspiracy in this context, she said, “Those who are provoking the BNP now will not put them in power. They are only using them to serve their own purpose."
She said that numerous attempts have been made to destroy Awami League, including the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on 15 August, 1975.
"But, that attempt was never successful. Awami League today has become a powerful organisation by winning people's hearts."
Commenting on the need to strengthen Awami League, the Prime Minister said, "After losing my parents and my brothers, Awami League is my family."
The prime minister said that the people of Bangladesh are her strength. "They (people) are my only hope. We are working tirelessly to improve the quality of their life.”
Introducing AL nominated candidate Mohammad A Arafat for the by polls of the Dhaka-17 constituency, she said, "I've handed over Arafat to you and everyone will have to work together to ensure the victory of the boat".