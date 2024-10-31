EC search committee formed with Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury as chairman
The government has established a six-member search committee, led by justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury of the Appellate Division, to identify qualified candidates for the new election commission (EC).
The Cabinet Division issued a notification regarding this development on Thursday.
In accordance with the law, this committee will recommend two candidates for each position, including the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.
The notification states that the committee includes Justice AKM Asaduzzaman of the High Court Division, Auditor General and Comptroller of Bangladesh Nurul Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) Mobasser Monem, former professor of the International Relations Department at Dhaka University CR Abrar, and former PSC chairperson Professor Zinnatun Nesa Tahmida Begum.
The Awami League government fell on 5 August in the face of the student-people uprising. The following day, President Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the 12th national parliament.
On 8 August, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Following the establishment of the interim government, significant changes occurred at the top levels of the judiciary, public administration, and the police force.
Many high-ranking officials, including the chief justice, resigned from various government and autonomous institutions. Subsequently, the election commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal resigned on 5 September, prior to the expiration of its term. This commission had been sworn in on 27 February 2022.
According to the notification from the cabinet division, the search committee will perform its duties in accordance with the law. The Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act mandates the formation of a search committee to establish the Election Commission.
The law stipulates that the president will appoint a six-member search committee to fill the vacant posts of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.
The committee members will include a judge of the Appellate Division nominated by the chief justice (who will serve as the committee chairman), a judge of the High Court Division nominated by the chief justice, the auditor general and comptroller, the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), and two eminent citizens nominated by the president, one of whom must be a woman.
According to the law, the search committee is required to submit its recommendations to the President within 15 working days.