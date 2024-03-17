Fake videos of BNP leaders being made, alleges Rizvi

Rizvi said, the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman is using technology to maintain communication from London with the BNP leaders and activists back home. They mostly use the app Zoom for this purpose.

A number of government platforms and media outlets have been using AI to distort the BNP acting chairperson's statements made during the Zoom meetings and also have been creating fake videos. They have been using these videos to collect money from BNP's well-wishers at home and abroad. Then again, these toll collection videos are being spread as propaganda.

Rizvi said, such fake video have also been made of BNP national standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and several other members too. BNP's information and technology office has identified the fake videos are taking measures to remove these from Facebook and YouTube. But under government patronage, those spreading these indecent and distorted videos may resume such sharing these on various apps like Messenger, WhatsApp, imo or Viber.