Fake videos of BNP leaders being made, alleges Rizvi
False propaganda is being spread with fake videos made of senior leaders of BNP with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), alleged the party joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. He said that this is being done with government patronage.
Rizvi made these allegations while speaking at a media briefing today, Sunday. The press briefing was held at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan of the capital.
Rizvi said, the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman is using technology to maintain communication from London with the BNP leaders and activists back home. They mostly use the app Zoom for this purpose.
A number of government platforms and media outlets have been using AI to distort the BNP acting chairperson's statements made during the Zoom meetings and also have been creating fake videos. They have been using these videos to collect money from BNP's well-wishers at home and abroad. Then again, these toll collection videos are being spread as propaganda.
Rizvi said, such fake video have also been made of BNP national standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and several other members too. BNP's information and technology office has identified the fake videos are taking measures to remove these from Facebook and YouTube. But under government patronage, those spreading these indecent and distorted videos may resume such sharing these on various apps like Messenger, WhatsApp, imo or Viber.
Rizvi said, "False propaganda and misdemeanours are the government's constant companions."
Calling up the party leaders and activists, Rizvi said, "No BNP will ever make video calls in this manner and ask for money. Keep your trust in this. If anyone makes a video call and asks for money, immediately report this to party leaders so that action can be taken against this."
Rizvi said, before the 7 January dummy election, various fake videos with false descriptions of the Awami League government's development were spread over social media, using various international presenters and logos. At the same time, they used AI to distort the official statements of the US embassy in Dhaka and of BNP's acting chairman.