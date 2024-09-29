Fazle Karim Chowdhry unleashed a reign of terror in Raozan

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, former Awami League lawmaker for Chattogram-6 (Raozan), was a veritable ‘king’ of his own realm during the reign of his party. He not only made leaders and activists of opposition parties flee their homes, but also his dissenters from his own party had to run away from their homes. He virtually shattered the local government system in his constituency as none outside his own men were allowed to be elected in any public office. He grabbed public and private lands to build markets and farmhouses. There are also allegations against him of killing opponents and carrying out enforced disappearances.

Fazle Karim Chowdhury became reckless since he was elected member of parliament in 2014. None would dare oppose him. Apart from politicians, over 200 teachers and officials had to flee from their workplaces in fear of Fazle Karim Chowdhury. He had a gang of 70 to 80 men. He is accused of demolishing 46 offices of a spiritual organisation. Many who had to flee the area are now returning and some even filing cases. Some victims encircled the prison van carrying Fazle Karim in Chattogram court premises recently.

Victims have brought these allegations against Fazle Karim.

Before 1996, Fazle Karim was involved with politics of National Democratic Party (NDP), known for its anti-Awami League stance, led by Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury who was hanged for crimes against humanity during 1971. Fazle Karim is a cousin of Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury. Fazle Karim secured the nomination of Awami League in the election held in 1996 but lost by a huge margin. He then got elected MP for Awami League from 2001 to 2024 on a trot. He was elected MP unopposed in the 2014 and 2014 elections.

Faraz Karim’s political clout and wealth both increased exponentially during the reign of Awami League. In 15 years of Awami League, his wealth increased 11 times.

Fazle Karim went into hiding after the fall of Hasina government in a student-mass uprising on 5 August. On 12 September, he was arrested by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria while fleeing to India. A total of 12 cases over murder and land grabbing were filed against Fazle Karim who is currently incarcerated at Chattogram jail. The local administration is preparing a list of land illegally grabbed by him.