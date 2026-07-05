NCP to skip Gopalganj on ‘July March’ over ‘security concerns’

The National Citizen Party (NCP) will not go to Gopalganj this time as part of its ‘July March’ campaign. Instead, on 16 July, which will be observed as July Martyrs’ Day, the party’s local leaders and activists in Gopalganj will hold prayers and munajat (supplication).

None of the party’s central leaders will attend the programme, with “certain security concerns” cited as the primary consideration.

The NCP is set to launch its month-long ‘July March 2026 for the Implementation of the People’s Mandate, Employment and Border Security’ tomorrow, Monday, as part of its programme marking the second anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.