BNP, Jamaat differ on fundamental principles of state policy

The Constitutional Reform Commission's proposal states that the basic principle of the constitution is, 'Bangladesh is a pluralistic, multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multi-lingual and multi-cultural country, where coexistence and due dignity of all communities will be ensured.' Jamaat partially agreed with this and proposed to drop the word 'pluralistic' and replace it with the words 'Citizens of Bangladesh, regardless of race, religion, caste and ethnic identity, shall enjoy due dignity and more.'

On the other hand, BNP disagreed and said that it is more appropriate to restore articles 8, 9, 10 and 12 of the constitution to their pre-15th Amendment status. Article 8 of the Constitution states, “The principles of nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism, together with the principles derived from those as set out in this Part, shall constitute the fundamental principles of state policy.”

Articles 9, 10 and 12 speak about nationalism, socialist economic system and the implementation of the policy of secularism to be the other principles.

BNP finds it more appropriate that these articles are retrieved to the pre-15th amendment state. The 15th amendment to the constitution was passed in parliament on 30 June in 2011 repealing the caretaker system of government.

Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed thinks the BNP’s stance on the question of fundamental principles on state policy is derived purely from the party perspective. He said BNP wants the constitution to be returned in the same state in which it was when the party was in power for the last time. BNP doesn’t even want the four principles of 1972. They basically want what was done through the ordinance in 1976. In 1976, Ziaur Rahman had removed the four principles of the 1972 constitution through the ordinance. This gives Jamaat political advantages. Therefore, Jamaat wants those four principles to be abolished.

However, Mohiuddin Ahmed mentioned that the Reform Commission's recommendation of 'pluralism' in the principles of the constitution is very 'relevant'. He considers the state practice of 'secularism' and its conceptual aspect as 'misleading'.

The National Citizen’s Party (NCP), the new party of the youth who led the July mass uprising, has also agreed with the recommendation to include ‘equality, human dignity, social justice, pluralism and democracy’ in the constitution, replacing nationalism, socialism and secularism as the fundamental principles of state. However, it has objected to the recommendation of the Constitutional Reform Commission to change the name of the state. It has also stressed the need to define pluralism precisely.