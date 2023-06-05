US visa policy an outcome of Awami League’s misrule: Fakhrul

Fakhrul said the Awami League regime has destroyed all the democratic systems, and institutions, including the judiciary, to cling to power by any means.

“They've (govt) politicised the parliament and the administration, dashing the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh for a democratic state and a democratic society. So, the democratic world is not seeing any other measures rather than imposing restrictions on Bangladesh for the restoration of democracy as the current regime has taken the country to such a bad situation,” he observed.

Fakhrul said they together with people and all democratic forces and parties must carry out the movement to restore democracy, give it an institutional shape and build a democratic free society.

“We have to build a democratic country in a true sense through a united movement. We want to take this vow on the occasion of the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman," he added.

BNP arranged the seminar titled 'Martyr President Ziaur Rahman, the promoter of multi-party system in Bangladesh' at a city hotel, marking the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.

Professor Kamrul Ahsan of Jahangirnagar University's Philosophy Department read out the keynote paper at the event, depicting the different good initiatives taken by late president Zia for the development of Bangladesh and the welfare of its people.