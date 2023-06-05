US visa policy an outcome of Awami League’s misrule: Fakhrul

The US visa policy for Bangladesh is the outcome of Awami League’s misrule and mischievous activities, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.
Speaking at a seminar on Monday, he also said that democratic countries are creating various pressures on the current regime to restore democracy as it has destroyed all democratic institutions.
“The USA has imposed sanctions and announced visa policy. It’s a matter of shame for us, not a matter of joy. A country has imposed (visa) restriction on an independent and sovereign country, because of this Awami League government’s misrule, mischievous activities and plundering,” the BNP leader said.
Fakhrul said the Awami League regime has destroyed all the democratic systems, and institutions, including the judiciary, to cling to power by any means.
“They've (govt) politicised the parliament and the administration, dashing the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh for a democratic state and a democratic society. So, the democratic world is not seeing any other measures rather than imposing restrictions on Bangladesh for the restoration of democracy as the current regime has taken the country to such a bad situation,” he observed.
Fakhrul said they together with people and all democratic forces and parties must carry out the movement to restore democracy, give it an institutional shape and build a democratic free society.
“We have to build a democratic country in a true sense through a united movement. We want to take this vow on the occasion of the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman," he added.
BNP arranged the seminar titled 'Martyr President Ziaur Rahman, the promoter of multi-party system in Bangladesh' at a city hotel, marking the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.
Professor Kamrul Ahsan of Jahangirnagar University's Philosophy Department read out the keynote paper at the event, depicting the different good initiatives taken by late president Zia for the development of Bangladesh and the welfare of its people.
Fakhrul said the Awami League government has now become completely isolated from the country's people and it has no relation with democracy.
He said the ruling party tries to brand Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who established one-party Baksal rule destroying democracy against the will of the people as the greatest democratic leader in the world.
The BNP leader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina who is called by her party followers a daughter of democracy has annulled the caretaker government system unilaterally by force also against the will of people and the all political parties.
He said the country’s people had accepted the caretaker government as a good system for ensuring free, fair and credible national elections in the country, but the Awami League government revoked it to cling to power by force.
“So, we’ve now only one way which is to wake up people as Ziaur Rahman did to liberate the country through the war,” Fakhrul said.
He said their party’s many leaders and activists were killed, repressed, made disappear, arrested and jailed in the ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy. ‘We have to make more sacrifices for the sake of the country and win the struggle to bring back democracy.”