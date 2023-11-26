Supporters protest as state minister Monnujan denied AL ticket

Supporters of state minister Monnujan Sufian have protested in Khulna city by burning tyre on Khulna-Jashore highway after she failed to get party nomination in the upcoming election.

Monnujan, the state minister of labour and employment and current member of parliament from Khulna-3 was not picked this time.

The ruling party instead chooses Awami League’s central organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain in this seat.