Eid politics: Free environment with new political rivals

The leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other political parties are going to celebrate this Eid in a free environment under a different political context after years.

The fall of the Bangladesh Awami League in the July mass uprising has created a free environment on the one hand while emergence of new rivals in the run up to the upcoming national elections on the other.

There is a concern about the timing of the elections. In such a new political context, political leaders are going to their hometowns for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Several senior leaders of BNP said this Eid is different for them in many respects. They will celebrate the Eid in an unfettered environment free of autocracy this year. Meanwhile they will also run campaigns for the next general election.

With Awami League’s absence, there are indications of new rivalry in politics with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on the one side and newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) on the other.