NCP and Opposition being targeted by restructuring ACC: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam said they had concerns about the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Act, the National Human Rights Commission Act, the SRB and the Cyber Security Act that is being brought forward.
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam has alleged that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is being restructured, seven months after its formation, to target the NCP and the Opposition.
Challenging the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government, he said, “If you have the courage, investigate the allegations of corruption from 2001 to 2006.”
Nahid made the remarks at a human chain organised by the NCP in protest against the passage of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Act, the suppression of dissent and alleged violations of citizens’ fundamental rights.
The programme was held in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.
Nahid alleged that the BNP government had destroyed the ACC and was using the commission in the same way as the Sheikh Hasina government had done.
He also accused the government of failing to establish a police reform commission and of preparing the police to suppress the opposition. The NCP leader further said the Election Commission was being “degraded”.
“Democracy is not safe in Tarique Rahman’s hands, nor are human rights,” Nahid Islam said.
He alleged that Tarique Rahman had emerged as a “new autocrat”. According to Nahid, if Tarique Rahman followed the path of authoritarianism taken by Sheikh Hasina, the people would take to the streets and thwart it before he could go too far.
Recalling that the BNP had fought for democracy for 16 years, Nahid said, “But after coming to power, it is disregarding the people’s mandate and violating human rights.”
Nahid called on the people to come forward to protect democracy and the right to freedom of expression. He also said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman needed to return quickly to the “right path” and to the path of democracy.
Nahid Islam further said that speaking against Tarique Rahman, making “memes” about him or even abusing him did not constitute terrorism.
He said they did not support the use of offensive language or derogatory remarks about the prime minister and had taken action within the party over such incidents. However, he alleged that people’s right to speak was being curtailed by filing cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act in such cases. He also asked, “Is Tarique Rahman Bangladesh’s new Big Brother?”
Nahid Islam said they had concerns about the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Act, the National Human Rights Commission Act, the SRB and the Cyber Security Act that is being brought forward.
According to him, an independent investigation into allegations of enforced disappearance would not be possible if the investigation were conducted by the same type of law-enforcement agency accused in the allegation.
People would also be afraid to report enforced disappearances if the law provided for punishment of complainants when an allegation was subsequently proven false, he added.
‘Anti-Terrorism Act being used to silence people’
The NCP convener claimed that while the BNP had demanded international investigations into enforced disappearances when it was in Opposition, it was now in government and was not allowing scope for an independent investigation even at the national level.
He also alleged that the Human Rights Commission was being turned into a government institution.
Nahid Islam said there had been no information about Miraj Sheikh, a fisherman from Bagerhat, for five months, while government ministers had been saying that not a single enforced disappearance had occurred in the past seven months.
He alleged that when Miraj Sheikh’s family went to the police station to file a case, the police refused to accept it. Although a general diary was subsequently recorded, they were not allowed to mention the Coast Guard’s name in it.
Similarly, Nahid alleged that cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act had been filed against former NCP leader Gazi Salahuddin Tanvir and Sifat of Gazipur (Sifat Abdullah, who was arrested on allegations of making derogatory remarks about the prime minister and other people associated with the government).
He said the government was using the law to prevent people from speaking out. He also referred to the loss of an eye suffered by Alif, a Jatiya Chhatra Shakti activist, during clashes between police and BNP leaders and activists in Habiganj.
Referring to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s planned visit to New York on Monday to attend the United Nations General Assembly, Nahid Islam said BNP leaders had spent the past 16 years raising allegations of human rights violations before the United Nations and various human rights organisations.
His question, he said, was what they would now tell the international community after introducing such laws in Bangladesh.
He said democratic and human rights were now being “trampled” in Bangladesh. He demanded that proper investigations into enforced disappearances, independent investigations by the Human Rights Commission and safeguards against the curtailment of freedom of expression through the Cyber Security Act be ensured.
NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, speaking at the human chain, alleged that although the government had promised to enact strong laws, it had instead introduced legislation in parliament that would benefit offenders and weaken the judicial process rather than strengthen crime prevention or the justice system.
He also said that people’s rights would not be protected if there were no independent investigations into enforced disappearances and if the Human Rights Commission were formed according to the government’s wishes.
Speaking regarding the National Human Rights Commission Act, Akhter Hossen said, “The Human Rights Commission Act they have passed (in parliament) gives the ruling party every kind of advantage.”
He demanded that the law be repealed, the ordinance on the Human Rights Commission enacted during the interim government be reinstated, and a strong and independent commission be established.
The NCP Member Secretary also demanded the repeal of the law on preventing enforced disappearances, safeguards to ensure that forces such as the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) could not be created again, removal from the Cyber Security Act of any provision that curtails citizens’ freedom of speech, and implementation of the referendum result.
Addressing the rally, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said that despite recommendations from the reform commissions and various other bodies, the government had used loopholes in the law to bring back the old structure in a new guise.
Calling for amendments to the law, he said, “No one in Bangladesh will be allowed to become a victim of enforced disappearance again.”
He said the rights of victims and their families had not been properly ensured under the law concerning enforced disappearances.
According to him, when someone is forcibly disappeared, the authority to investigate the incident remains with the relevant agency, while the victim’s family has no opportunity to hold those concerned accountable for the investigation.
Nasiruddin Patwary said independent and impartial investigations into enforced disappearances, compensation for victims and accountability of the investigating agencies must be ensured.
Leaders and activists of the NCP’s youth wing, Jubo Shakti, and student wing, Chhatra Shakti, were present at the human chain.