NCP and Opposition being targeted by restructuring ACC: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam has alleged that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is being restructured, seven months after its formation, to target the NCP and the Opposition.

Challenging the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government, he said, “If you have the courage, investigate the allegations of corruption from 2001 to 2006.”

Nahid made the remarks at a human chain organised by the NCP in protest against the passage of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Act, the suppression of dissent and alleged violations of citizens’ fundamental rights.

The programme was held in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

Nahid alleged that the BNP government had destroyed the ACC and was using the commission in the same way as the Sheikh Hasina government had done.