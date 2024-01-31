Quader terms BNP’s black flag procession illegal
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader termed the black flag procession of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) illegal.
He said, “There is no opportunity to call any freestyle programme without permission and there is no reason to think that we will tolerate it.”
Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while addressing a press briefing at the Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Claiming none including the US labelled the 7 January election faulty, Obaidul Quader said US envoy to Dhaka Peter Haas welcomed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the polls results, met several ministers including foreign minister, and was also present at the last session of the previous parliament. US delegation was also present at the first session of the current parliament, he added.
The government has apparently undertaken a plan to control commodity prices and the prime minister gave necessary instructions to the respective ministries, he said adding, “The government does not only talk but also act.”
Whoever violates law will face action, Obaidul Quader warned.
Referring to Awami League’s nomination on the reserved seat for women, he said the party will give priority to tested and dedicated women leaders.
Replying to a query on opposition leader GM Quader’s remarks on the functioning of parliament, Obaidul Quader said, “If the parliament does not become functional, why would he join?”
“What GM Quader told the parliament while thanking the speaker seemed he would create uproar, and he made this remark violating the law,” the Awami League leader added.