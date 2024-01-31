Quader terms BNP’s black flag procession illegal

Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while addressing a press briefing at the Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Claiming none including the US labelled the 7 January election faulty, Obaidul Quader said US envoy to Dhaka Peter Haas welcomed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the polls results, met several ministers including foreign minister, and was also present at the last session of the previous parliament. US delegation was also present at the first session of the current parliament, he added.