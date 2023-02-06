Awami League MP Moslem Uddin Ahmad dies

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the ruling party lawmaker.
In a condolence message, the prime minister said that “Bangladesh Awami League has lost a dedicated leader in the death of Moslem Uddin.”
The AL MP had been suffering from cancer for the past two years.
After the death of former Chattogram-8 Constituency MP and Jasad leader Moinuddin Khan Badal, he was elected MP of Awami League on 13 January, 2020 in the vacant seat.
Bangladesh Awami League relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury and general secretary, also former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation AJM Nashir Uddin, Chattogram north Awami League president MA Salam and general secretary Ataur Rahman, Chattogram south district Awami League General Secretary Mofizur Rahman expressed deep shock at the death of the MP.
He was elected vice president of Government Commerce College in 1969 and participated in the Great Liberation War responding to the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
From 1970 to 1982, he performed various important duties in Chattogram city and district Chhatra League. He served as general secretary of Chattogram South District Awami League from 2005 to 2013 and president of Chattogram South District Awami League from 2013 until his death.