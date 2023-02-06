Awami League MP Moslem Uddin Ahmad dies

Moslem Uddin Ahmad, a valiant freedom fighter and Awami League MP from Chattogram-8 constituency, died at a hospital in the capital early Monday. He was 75, UNB reports.

Moslem Uddin, also president of Chattogram South Awami League, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital around 12:30 am.

He left behind wife, four daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.