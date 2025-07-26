State can’t be run by hiring few people from abroad: MIrza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said there is no scope to think that the National Consensus Commission will hold meetings with political parties and bring about fundamental reforms in the state.

According to him, a country cannot be run by hiring a few people from abroad.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a discussion on “July Revolution: Expectations and Achievements,” organised by Zia Parishad at the National Press Club auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.