State can’t be run by hiring few people from abroad: MIrza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said there is no scope to think that the National Consensus Commission will hold meetings with political parties and bring about fundamental reforms in the state.
According to him, a country cannot be run by hiring a few people from abroad.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a discussion on “July Revolution: Expectations and Achievements,” organised by Zia Parishad at the National Press Club auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.
Addressing the event, the BNP secretary general said, “Many people think that a few individuals, those who are working on reforms, will hold some meetings, carry out reforms, and then move the people forward—and then reform is done? Reforms do not happen in this way. Reforms have to go through a process. Reform is a continuous process.”
“You cannot just expect that from tomorrow, the police will stop taking bribes just because you want them to. There is no reason to think that way. The structure has to be built in such a way that it prevents corruption. Similarly, our bureaucracy is a major obstacle to development. It is a negative bureaucracy. To turn this negative bureaucracy into a positive one, we need to take steps that connect it with the people. That is the core task,” he added.
Mirza Fakhrul further said elections are essential to establish governance by the people. “Can a country be run by hiring a few people from abroad? No, it cannot. We have to understand this simple and straightforward fact.”
Regarding proportional representation (PR) electoral systems, the BNP secretary general said that some political parties have started talking about different ideas. This has nothing to do with Bangladesh. They are loudly advocating for PR elections. But common people do not understand what proportional representation is. If you ask people what it is, they would not be able to tell you.
Expressing frustration over reports published in newspapers about various activities of BNP leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said honesty is essential above all. BNP cannot stand before the people without honesty. Nowadays, different kinds of news appear in the newspapers. These reports do not reflect BNP and do not align with Ziaur Rahman’s ideals. Therefore, those who represent BNP and follow Ziaur Rahman must all be honest.
Zia Parishad vice chairman Shafiqul Islam presided over the discussion. He said Jamaat leaders are making statements against BNP across the country. However, people must be impressed through tolerance and responsible behaviour, not by defaming anyone.
Other speakers at the meeting included Zia Parishad vice chairman Mojibur Rahman Howlader, secretary general Emtaj Hossain, senior joint secretary general Abdullahil Masud, joint secretaries general Alimuzzaman, Monowar Islam, Shahidul Islam, Nazir Ahmed, Shahidul Haque, and Sharifuzzaman Khan, among others, spoke at the event.