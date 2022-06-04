Politics

Selim Khan expelled from AL

Chandpur
The chairman of No. 10 Lakshmipur union parishad in Chandpur Sadar upazila and union Awami League president, Selim Khan, who would extract sand from Padma and Meghna rivers illegally, has been expelled from the party.

The decision was taken unanimously in a meeting of Awami League district executive council on Saturday morning.

District unit Awami League general secretary Abu Nayeem confirmed the matter. Party sources said Selim has been expelled on charges of tarnishing the image of the party and involvement in controversial activities.

District Awami League general secretary Abu Nayeem Patwary said in accordance with the instructions of Chattogram divisional organising team chief Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and the central Awami League, Selim has been expelled on charges of violating party discipline including extracting sand illegally and irregularities in land acquisition for Chandpur Science and Technology University.

In the meeting, his primary membership was also cancelled.

Sources said, district Awami League president Nasir Uddin Ahmed, central Awami League member and former MP Mohammad Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan, district Awami League vice president Abdur Rab Bhuiyan, Abdur Rashid Sardar and Abul Khayer Patwary, among others, were present.

