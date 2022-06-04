Selim Khan expelled from AL

District Awami League general secretary Abu Nayeem Patwary said in accordance with the instructions of Chattogram divisional organising team chief Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and the central Awami League, Selim has been expelled on charges of violating party discipline including extracting sand illegally and irregularities in land acquisition for Chandpur Science and Technology University.
In the meeting, his primary membership was also cancelled.
Sources said, district Awami League president Nasir Uddin Ahmed, central Awami League member and former MP Mohammad Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan, district Awami League vice president Abdur Rab Bhuiyan, Abdur Rashid Sardar and Abul Khayer Patwary, among others, were present.