Selim Khan expelled from AL

The chairman of No. 10 Lakshmipur union parishad in Chandpur Sadar upazila and union Awami League president, Selim Khan, who would extract sand from Padma and Meghna rivers illegally, has been expelled from the party.

The decision was taken unanimously in a meeting of Awami League district executive council on Saturday morning.

District unit Awami League general secretary Abu Nayeem confirmed the matter. Party sources said Selim has been expelled on charges of tarnishing the image of the party and involvement in controversial activities.