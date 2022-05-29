Appellate Division cancels HC order on Selim Khan’s sand extraction

The Appellate Division has cancelled an order the High Court division pronounced four years ago allowing a union parishad chairman, Selim Khan, to extract sand from shoals of Meghna river in 21 mouzas in Sadar and Haimchar upazilas in Chandpur district.

The three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique pronounced the order Sunday. Two other members of the bench are Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice M. Enayetur Rahim.