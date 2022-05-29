Appellate Division cancels HC order on Selim Khan’s sand extraction

As a result of this verdict Selim Khan’s sand extraction in the 21 mouzas to remain stopped, said deputy attorney general Kazi Mainul Hasan.
Md Selim Khan is the chairman of No. 10 Lakshmipur union parishad in Chandpur Sadar upazila. Holding a hearing on his writ on 5 April 2018, a High Court bench ordered the Chandpur deputy commissioner and other plaintiffs to allow Selim Khan to extract 86.30 cubic metre (30 crore 48 lakh cubic feet) sand from shoals of Meghna river in 21 mouzas in Chandpur district.
Since four years of the verdict, the state filed a leave to appeal in March. A hearing was held on the appeal on 4 April. A chamber judge stayed the High Court order and sent the leave to appeal to the regular bench of Appellate Division for hearing.
Deputy attorney general Kazi Mainul Hasan represented the state in the court while senior lawyer Ajmalul Hossain QC moved for Selim Khan.
* More to follow ...