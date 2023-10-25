Vicious quarter at home and abroad conspiring to stop country’s progress: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has warned that a vicious quarter at home and abroad is carrying out conspiracies and propaganda against her government and the country to derail its progress.
“Different agencies of the government are working against these vicious elements,” she said in a written answer to a tabled question from ruling Awami League MP Nazrul Islam Babu from Narayanganj-2 on Wednesday.
In the written answer the PM said that in order to counter the propaganda against the country and to project a positive image of Bangladesh, activities are ongoing to regularly publish informative and objective news and promote contents in the international press and online media.
She said that the foreign ministry is in constant communication with the relevant ministries to stop misinformation against the country through various social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.
Referring to her recent meeting with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and US state department under secretary Uzra Zeya, the PM said that various important bilateral issues were discussed in these meetings which is expected to play a significant role in the development of relationship between the two countries.
She said this in response to a written question from Ganaforum MP Mukabbir Khan from Sylhet-2.
In reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP, M Abdul Latif from Chattogram-11, Sheikh Hasina said the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, which can withstand an earthquake of 9 on the Richter scale, will have a positive impact on the economy of the entire country including the port city of Chattogram after it opens to traffic on 28 October.
After the tunnel is opened, the development of housing and tourism industry, establishment of factories and easy communication system will create massive employment opportunities in Anwara end of Chattogram, the premier added.
Hasina said, a new gateway to the Blue Economy centering the Bay of Bengal will be opened as well.
“Foreign and local investment will increase. Money and time will be saved that will bring revolutionary change in industry and tourism,” she added.
PM the tunnel, first of its kind in South Asia, will help develop the port city as “one city two town model.”