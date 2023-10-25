Vicious quarter at home and abroad conspiring to stop country’s progress: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has warned that a vicious quarter at home and abroad is carrying out conspiracies and propaganda against her government and the country to derail its progress.

“Different agencies of the government are working against these vicious elements,” she said in a written answer to a tabled question from ruling Awami League MP Nazrul Islam Babu from Narayanganj-2 on Wednesday.

In the written answer the PM said that in order to counter the propaganda against the country and to project a positive image of Bangladesh, activities are ongoing to regularly publish informative and objective news and promote contents in the international press and online media.

She said that the foreign ministry is in constant communication with the relevant ministries to stop misinformation against the country through various social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.