Failure to curb land grabbing, extortion a bad omen for ruling party: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed deep concern and anger over the looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Health Centre in Mirpur and the vandalism of a content creator’s office in the ECB Chattar area in the capital.

Describing the incidents not as isolated events but as a bad omen for the government and the ruling party, the organisation called for exemplary accountability for those involved and urged the party to launch a nationwide campaign to put its own house in order.

TIB made the call in a statement on Sunday.

In the statement, TIB said, “The looting, vandalism and forcible occupation of Radda MCH are an embarrassing example for the government and the ruling party.”