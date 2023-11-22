Two King's parties’ journey marred by leadership dispute

However, several leaders of the dissolved committee raised objection on the council held at the personal office of one of the party leaders, as well as on the formation of a new committee. Sarwar Hossain, a joint convener from the previous committee, told Prothom Alo, a new committee was formed in the dark of the night ignoring the party’s constitution, and several people met at secret place, which is being called a party’s council.

Regarding this, Md Shahjahan told Prothom Alo, “I could not understand why Sarwar Hossain is talking in such manner. Everyone including him was invited, and the majority of the members were present. It is better not to speak about these matters in such a time.”

Though the BNM is marred by leadership dispute, its newly-formed committee claims to be fully active on various activities centering elections and they want to field candidate in 300 parliamentary seats.

BNM had an office in the capital’s Mohakhali, which was shifted to Gulshan last week, but the operation of the office is yet to begin. Senior joint secretary general SM Ajmal Hossain told Prothom Alo the party’s operation will start from the new office after Wednesday afternoon. He claimed they have started selling nomination form and sold 90 forms until the evening.

BNP vice-chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed was rumoured to join in the BNM, but BNM secretary general Md Shahjahan told Prohom Alo, “Hafizuddin Ahmed clarified his position holding a press conference.”