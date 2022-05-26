Shots fired during BCL-JCD clashes in Dhaka

The procession, however, was barred by leaders and activists of BCL on Doyel Chattar as they already took position.
JCD men first chased the BCL men but the latter retaliated, forcing the JCD men to retreat.
Activists of both BCL and JCD were seen carrying sticks and stones while many leaders and activists of BCL were seen wearing helmets. An activist of BCL was also seen holding a firearm.
Activists of both BCL and JCD pelted stones at each other and at one stage, gunshots were heard.
JCD activists were dispersed following the counter-chase by BCL men. JCD men then hid in the National Press Club and the High Court premises with some other running towards Gulistan.
A group of BCL leaders and activists carrying sticks were seen entering the High Court premises looking for JCD men.
As JDC men left the scene, BCL leaders and activists took position on the High Court intersection and chanted slogans. BCL men were seen demonstrating until filling of this report around 12:30pm.
Nearly 50 policemen were deployed in the scene though they were seen taking no action to prevent the clashes.