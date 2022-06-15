Politics

Cumilla City Corporation polls

Six jailed for attempt to cast fake votes

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
EC official asks people wearing badge of boat to leave the area
EC official asks people wearing badge of boat to leave the areaProthom Alo

Six people were sent to jail for different terms for attempting to cast fake votes and creating mayhem at the voting centres during the elections to Cumilla City Corporation Wednesday.

One of the convicted was awarded three months punishment while other five were jailed from three days to one week.

Cumilla district magistrate Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said this.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement detained five outsiders from Sangraish Government Primary School centre at around 10:15am.

default-image

Cumilla deputy commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, superintendent of police Farooq Ahmed, and BGB and RAB members were present there.

Deputy commissioner Kamrul Hasan asked the outsiders over loud speaker to leave the area.

At another centre at ward no. 27, an election commission official with the help of law enforcement dispersed the crowd who were wearing badge of boat (electoral symbol of Awami League) in front of a polling centre at around 10:45am.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment