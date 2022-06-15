Six jailed for attempt to cast fake votes

Cumilla district magistrate Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said this.
Meanwhile, the law enforcement detained five outsiders from Sangraish Government Primary School centre at around 10:15am.
Cumilla deputy commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, superintendent of police Farooq Ahmed, and BGB and RAB members were present there.
Deputy commissioner Kamrul Hasan asked the outsiders over loud speaker to leave the area.
At another centre at ward no. 27, an election commission official with the help of law enforcement dispersed the crowd who were wearing badge of boat (electoral symbol of Awami League) in front of a polling centre at around 10:45am.