AL to announce candidates for 300 seats by Sunday: Quader

General Secretary of governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Obaidul Quader on Friday said that the list of AL-led candidates of 300 seats for the 12th parliamentary elections will be announced by Sunday next.
“Awami League will announce the final list of nominated candidates by Sunday,” said Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, while talking to journalists on contemporary issues at AL President Sheikh Hasina’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.
He said that the nomination of aspirant candidates in four divisions has been finalised.
“I will be able to announce the final candidates for 300 seats by Saturday or Sunday. Many fresh faces have been nominated while some dropped out. We have not debarred winnable candidates,” Quader added.
Some of the incumbent parliament members of AL have dropped out from the election race, he said, adding that on the other hand, young people, who have acceptance among the people, are ahead in this race.
The matter ‘acceptability to the common people’ has been given most importance in picking candidates, he continued.
Informing the journalists that cricketer Shakib Al Hasan will be involved in politics from now on, Quader said Shakib could get a nomination from any constituency in Bangladesh.
The people are now election-oriented, and it is the success of the incumbent government, he said.
Speaking about the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), he said the party has now chosen the way to destroy the country’s economy after failing in politics.
But the election cannot be foiled by their destructive activities, he added.
Replying to another query, he said it cannot be ruled out that BNP will not come to the polls.
BNP still has a chance to come to the polls, he continued.
AL Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain and AL Central Working Committee Member Anwar Hossain were present, among others.