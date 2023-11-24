AL to announce candidates for 300 seats by Sunday: Quader

He said that the nomination of aspirant candidates in four divisions has been finalised.

“I will be able to announce the final candidates for 300 seats by Saturday or Sunday. Many fresh faces have been nominated while some dropped out. We have not debarred winnable candidates,” Quader added.

Some of the incumbent parliament members of AL have dropped out from the election race, he said, adding that on the other hand, young people, who have acceptance among the people, are ahead in this race.

The matter ‘acceptability to the common people’ has been given most importance in picking candidates, he continued.