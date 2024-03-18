Moyeen Khan seeks help of friendly state to restore democracy

Abdul Moyeen Khan made the remarks on Monday morning while meeting the BNP’s Dhaka city leader, Anwaruzzaman, who was released from jail recently.

Later, he went to the Hatirpool residence of Sheikh Rabiul Alam, a member of the party’s central executive committee, who also got released from jail a few days ago.

Abdul Moyeen Khan conveyed the greetings of BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman to the released BNP Leaders. He also talked to the newspersons there.