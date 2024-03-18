Moyeen Khan seeks help of friendly state to restore democracy
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan has sought help from a friendly state to restore democracy in Bangladesh.
“We could liberate the country within a short span of time with the help of the friendly state. Now we are seeking cooperation from the friendly state to restore democracy in the country as well,” he said.
Abdul Moyeen Khan made the remarks on Monday morning while meeting the BNP’s Dhaka city leader, Anwaruzzaman, who was released from jail recently.
Later, he went to the Hatirpool residence of Sheikh Rabiul Alam, a member of the party’s central executive committee, who also got released from jail a few days ago.
Abdul Moyeen Khan conveyed the greetings of BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman to the released BNP Leaders. He also talked to the newspersons there.
Speaking about seeking help from the friendly state, Abdul Moyeen Khan said, “If the Awami League seeks help from the friendly state to establish a one-party rule in the country, we seek this help to form a democratic government in Bangladesh.”
He remarked that the BAKSAL was first formed in Bangladesh between 1972 and 1975. Now “BAKSAL-2” has been established.
Quoting from the globally renowned Time Magazine, Abdul Moyeen Khan said what happened in Bangladesh is nothing but BAKSAL-2.
Speaking about the 12th parliamentary election, the BNP senior leader said the report by “NDI” and “IRI” was published Monday.
Everyone said no acceptable election was held on 7 January, he said, adding that the government does not want to acknowledge that. “The ruling party has been saying that they came to power with the help of the friendly state. Their words prove that they did not come to power at the people’s vote.”
‘Government’s failed project’
Responding to a question of a newsperson, the BNP standing committee member said this government initiated several projects to split the BNP and take those to the election.
They even tried to achieve that using Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (BNP vice chairman). They took several more projects when that one failed. The media report regarding Mr. Hafiz Uddin Ahmed is nothing but a disclosure of the government’s failed project. What the government tried has completely failed.