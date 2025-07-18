Islami Andolan, Khelafat Majlis protest at Baitul Mukarram

Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis on Friday staged protest rallies at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque following Juma prayers.

The demonstrations condemned the recent attack on leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj and opposed the opening of the UN Human Rights Office in Dhaka.

Organised by the Dhaka North and South city units of Islami Andolan and the Dhaka South unit of Khelafat Majlis, the protest also addressed concerns over deteriorating law and order and ongoing corruption.