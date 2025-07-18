Islami Andolan, Khelafat Majlis protest at Baitul Mukarram
Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis on Friday staged protest rallies at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque following Juma prayers.
The demonstrations condemned the recent attack on leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj and opposed the opening of the UN Human Rights Office in Dhaka.
Organised by the Dhaka North and South city units of Islami Andolan and the Dhaka South unit of Khelafat Majlis, the protest also addressed concerns over deteriorating law and order and ongoing corruption.
Addressing the rally, Islami Andolan secretary general Maulana Yunus Ahmad said, “This incident (attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj) clarifies there are supporters of the fallen autocrats in the administration.”
Mentioning that the July mass uprising was to build a Bangladesh free from corruption and extortion, Maulana Yunus Ahmad stated, “Extortion has been going on at every intersection and at the bus and launch terminals. The situation has not changed from what was before. In fact, the situation regarding corruption, discrimination and extortion has worsened in many places. Every institution of the country needs reforms to bring changes. Otherwise we will revert to the old situation.”
At the Islami Andolan rally, speakers included Ilyas Ahsan, assistant secretary of Islami Jubo Andolan; Abul Kashem, president of Islami Muktijoddha Parishad; Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman, general secretary of Islami Chhatra Andolan; Ariful Islam, general secretary of Dhaka north city unit; and Muhammad Imtiaz, president of Dhaka south city unit, among others.
Warning against setting UNHRC office
At the Khelafat Majlis protest, secretary general Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmad demanded justice for the July–August massacre, claiming Sheikh Hasina’s trial has not yet been visible.
“The people want Sheikh Hasina’s execution. That is why people hope for the verdict in the case filed against Sheikh Hasina. The enablers of the autocrat are still conspiring but the government has failed to bring them to book,” he said, warning of further movements if justice is not served.
Condemning the attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj, Jalaluddin Ahmad further said, “There will be movement if anyone wants to protect the associates of the autocrat/”
He strongly opposed the establishment of the UN Human Rights Office in Dhaka, threatening, “We will compel the government to backtrack from this initiative at any cost.”
The rally was attended by leaders from Khelafat’s youth, student, and labour wings, including central organisers Anwar Haque Musa and joint secretary general Tofazzal Hossain.