We have long way to go to build strong democracy: Tarique

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said Bangladesh still has a long way to go to build a robust and strong democracy as weaknesses of democracy exist in most of the countries in the world till now.

He came up with the statement marking the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on Sunday. The day is being observed worldwide with the theme "Navigating AI for Governance and Citizen Engagement".

"Personally, I and my party believe that there is no alternative to promoting and upholding the principles of democracy," Tarique Rahman said.

He said democracy is a universal value that recognises people's freedom of expression and unhindered expression of thoughts.