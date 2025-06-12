BNP delegation led by Mirza Fakhrul to visit China in late June

A high level BNP delegation led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is scheduled to visit China in late June at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.

Confirming the matter, BNP Media Cell Member Shyrul Kabir Khan said some members of the standing committee, vice chairman and advisors may be included in the delegation.

Besides, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has been visiting London ahead of the meeting between the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and the Chief Adviser to be held on 13 June.